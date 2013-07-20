ROME Italy may scrap the unpopular property tax (IMU) on primary residences and not increase value added tax as planned to shore up the country's strained finances, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Saturday.

"I think that at the start of autumn it will be possible to announce that there will not be a point increase in VAT, and there will not be IMU on primary houses," Zanonato was quoted as saying by Italian newswire Ansa.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who already delayed the VAT hike and suspended IMU payments while promising to reform the tax by end-August, is juggling demands to axe the property tax from center-left members of his fragile coalition with pressure to stick within strict European Union budget limits.

Cancelling the IMU tax would cost an already strained budget 4 billion euro ($5.26 billion). The government would have to cut public spending or save public money earmarked for other projects to avoid creating a hole in an already strained Italian public budget.

($1 = 0.7611 euros)

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)