Containers are seen at Naples harbour July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 5.397 billion euros in October, rising from a surplus of 3.847 billion euros in the same month of 2013 as exports increased, data showed on Tuesday.

Imports fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, while exports rose by 2.9 percent, national statistics office ISTAT said.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an October trade surplus of 1.373 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 1.042 billion euros in October 2013.

Exports to EU nations in October were up 4.7 percent

year-on-year and imports rose 3.1 percent.

Net of energy products, Italy would have posted a global trade surplus of 8.685 billion euros in October. Italy is heavily dependent on imports for its energy needs.

During the first 10 months of the year, Italy posted a global trade surplus of 33.602 billion euros. Net of energy products, the surplus would have been 70.355 billion euros, ISTAT said.