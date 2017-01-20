Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
SAO PAULO Itaú Unibanco Holdings SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private sector lender, said on Friday it has reached an agreement to postpone to January 2022 the acquisition of shares of Colombia's CorpBanca.
Itaú's deal for CorpBanca would give the Brazilian bank the fifth post among the Andean country's largest retail banks. Initially Itaú Unibanco was to acquire CorpBanca shares on Jan. 29. No reason for the postponement was disclosed.
Itaú plans to buy Colombia's CorpBanca using its Chilean arm Itaú CorpBanca.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.