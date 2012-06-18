Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP ended talks over a standstill pact with Pokemon toy maker Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK.O) after failing to agree on terms.

Jakks Pacific shares were fell as much as 5.5 percent on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

Oaktree wrote to the Jakks Pacific's board on Friday saying it would be willing to restart discussions if the terms were acceptable, Jakks Pacific said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A standstill agreement would cap Oaktree's stake in Jakks, which is trying to fend off a hostile takeover.

Jakks Pacific moved to appease shareholders in April by agreeing to discuss Oaktree's $20 per share offer and outlined plans to buy back shares to put pressure on the private equity firm to raise its bid.

The company, which received Oaktree's $670 million unsolicited bid last September, has repeatedly spurned the private equity firm's advances and adopted a poison pill takeover defense in March.

Jakks Pacific, which makes plastic cars, electronic games, dolls and Halloween costumes, had been urged by its shareholder Clinton Group Inc to run an auction to sell itself.

The company's shares were trading down 1.5 percent at $18.26 at 1030 ET on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)