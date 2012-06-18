Oaktree Capital Management LP ended talks over a standstill and confidentiality agreement with toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK.O) after the two parties failed to agree on terms, posing a fresh obstacle in the private equity firm's pursuit of the company.

Jakks shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on the Nasdaq. They were trading down 1.6 percent at $18.23 on Monday afternoon, well below the $20 per share that Oaktree offered last September.

A standstill pact would have capped Oaktree's stake in Jakks, which is trying to fend off a hostile takeover, while a confidentiality agreement would have encouraged the toymaker to open its books to the private equity firm.

Oaktree wrote to the Jakks' board on Friday saying it would be willing to restart discussions if the terms were acceptable, Jakks said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oaktree, which was unavailable for comment on its plans for Jakks, held about 5 percent of Jakks as on May 7, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jakks also declined to comment.

Jakks moved to appease shareholders in April by agreeing to discuss Oaktree's $670 million offer and outlined plans to buy back shares to put pressure on the private equity firm to raise its bid.

The toy maker had also agreed to provide information requested by Oaktree subject to the signing of a confidentiality agreement.

Gregory Taxin, managing director at shareholder Clinton Group Inc, was one of prominent critics of the company's reluctance to talk to Oaktree.

Taxin had urged the company to run an auction to sell itself and said in April there was speculation that Oaktree had raised its offer in private talks with Jakks.

The maker of Pokemon toys has repeatedly spurned the private equity firm's advances and adopted a poison pill takeover defense in March.

The company owns licenses to make toys under the Nickelodeon, Warner Bros, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Hello Kitty, Graco and Cabbage Patch Kids labels.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)