An employee of Japan Airlines stands in front of its logo at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japan Airlines (9201.T) has no plans to change placed orders of 38 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets following two mishaps in two days on the same aircraft this week, company spokesman Kazunori Kidosaki said on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines has ordered a total of 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including seven it is already operating.

Morito Takeda, a second Japan Airlines spokesman, said six of those seven aircraft are flying as usual. The seventh is at Boston's Logan International Airport.

All Nippon Airways Co (9202.T), which has placed orders for 66 Dreamliner aircraft including 17 that are already operating, also has no plans to change its orders, said spokesman Etsuya Uchiyama.

