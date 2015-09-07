Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, expected to win a rare second consecutive term on Tuesday as ruling party chief and hence premier, said he will make every effort to revive Japan's economy and escape deflation.

Abe, who took office in December 2012 pledging to reboot the stale economy, was set to win another three-year term as ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president after his only potential rival, former LDP executive Seiko Noda, failed to gain enough sponsors to launch a challenge.

In a statement ahead of registration for the party poll, Abe said he would also deepen public debate on revising Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution with an aim to changing the charter. Surveys show many Japanese voters are wary of revising the constitution's pacifist Article 9.

Abe's policy team has pledged to refocus on the faltering economy after spending political capital this past year pushing unpopular legislation, expected to pass this month, that could let Japanese troops fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.

Japan has had a series of revolving-door leaders, beginning with Abe's own troubled first 2006-2007 term, after maverick Junichiro Koizumi's five-year stint as premier from 2001-2006.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Yuko Yoshikawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Richard Pullin)