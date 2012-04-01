TOKYO Japan's lenders are seeing opportunities to grow abroad thanks to the solid health of its financial system while overseas rivals struggle, the new head of the nation's banking industry lobby said.

Yasuhiro Sato, who became chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association on Sunday, said such a trend is especially pronounced in Asia, where European rivals are reducing lending to protect their capital and ride out a financial storm at home.

"Asia is our home ground. Strategies may differ among banks but it's definitely a chance to expand our presence there," he said in an interview with Reuters. Sato is also president and CEO of Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T).

Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, and major rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) have been enjoying solid growth in their overseas loan balances in recent quarters thanks to strong demand from non-Japanese borrowers.

With little exposure to European sovereign debt, Japan's major banks are accelerating their overseas push while continuing to see a decline in loans at home amid weak growth prospects.

But at the same time, Sato has been warning against overly optimistic views on the situation and is more cautious than rivals in buying assets unloaded by European banks, saying he wants to be careful not to tie down a lot of cash in long-term assets when liquidity in the global market could dry up instantly at a time of a panic.

For one thing, despite a growing sense of relief following the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injection into the euro zone banking system, the region's economy is likely to suffer for a considerable time, Sato said.

"In Europe, fiscal austerity and a credit crunch are happening at the same time. The combination of the two does no good for the economy," he said. "I am very concerned about the European economy, it's likely to remain in very bad shape for some years."

On the bright side, Sato said he hopes Japan's export-led economy will get a boost from a slide in the yen against the dollar if the Federal Reserve does not carry out a third round of bond purchases in its quantitative easing.

HEAVY COST OF U.S. REGULATION

One of Sato's missions as head of Japan's banking lobby is to work with the country's authorities to mount effective pressure on the United States to make its financial regulation less onerous on Japanese banks and other foreign lenders.

Japan is urging the United States to ensure that the proposed Volcker rule, a crackdown on trading and investing by banks, does not restrict trading in countries' foreign debt. A restriction on Japanese government bonds could hurt their liquidity.

The rule is part of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, enacted in response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, which provides an exemption for trades in U.S. debt but not securities issued by other countries.

Sato also said these new U.S. financial regulations could create an undue burden on foreign banks operating in the country if it is applied in full to them.

"It would put a considerable cost burden not only on Japanese but also European banks if foreign banks are put under the same regulatory obligation as U.S. banks," he said.

(Editing by Michael Watson)