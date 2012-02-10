Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, places a lid on a barrel containing radioactive soil on the grounds of his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, gives instructions to volunteers during a radiation cleansing event hosted by himself at an elementary school in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, looks at the readings on his Geiger counter on the grounds of his Joenji temple, where he is allowing people to bring in radioactive waste in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Volunteer workers clean inside ditches during a radiation cleansing event hosted by Zen priest Koyu Abe at an elementary school in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, walks past a playground next to an elementary school as he cleans radiation in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, adjusts his eye protector as he cleans radiation at an elementary school in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A volunteer worker is reflected in waters inside a ditch as a Geiger counter is placed for measurement during a radiation-cleansing event hosted by Zen priest Koyu Abe, at an elementary school in Fukushima, northern Japan February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, walks through a graveyard in the snow at the Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Yushin Abe, son of Zen priest Koyu Abe, plays with a computer game at his home inside Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, prays before a grave along with bereaved family members at the Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe (L), a Zen priest, gives a lecture during a workshop to inform the local residents on how to deal with radioactive contamination in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Masataka Aoki (R), a 65-year old volunteer who was an engineer at nuclear plant maker Hitachi, looks at readings on a Geiger counter during a workshop hosted by Koyu Abe, a Zen monk, to inform the local residents on how to clean up radioactive contamination in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A Geiger counter reads 20.97 microsieverts per hour as a volunteer (unseen) checks for 'hot spots' during a workshop to inform the local residents on how to clean up radioactive contamination in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A sign reading 'Danger, don't climb up' is on a fence where Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, and his volunteers conducted a workshop to inform the local residents on how to deal with radioactive contamination in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, talks to volunteers before a workshop to inform local residents on how to deal with radioactive contamination at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, talks to volunteers (unseen) before a workshop to instruct local residents on how to deal with radioactive contamination at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, works in his study as snow covers the garden in his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, looks through a book as he writes a Buddhist name on a wooden grave tablet at his study room in Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, changes his clothes before a traditional Buddhist memorial service at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, prepares for a workshop to inform local residents on how to deal with radioactive contamination at his study room in Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Hisashi Abe, 3, waits for his mother to arrive as he stays inside the room of his grandparents' house near Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Hisashi Abe, 3, is pictured past a window as he plays inside his grandparents' house near Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, lights a candle at the main hall of his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

FUKUSHIMA On the snowy fringes of Japan's Fukushima city, now notorious as a byword for nuclear crisis, Zen monk Koyu Abe offers prayers for the souls of thousands left dead or missing after the earthquake and tsunami nearly one year ago.

But away from the ceremonial drums and the incense swirling around the Joenji temple altar, Abe has undertaken another task, no less harrowing -- to search out radioactive "hot spots" and clean them up, storing irradiated earth on temple grounds.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some 50 km (31 miles) away, suffered a series of explosions and meltdowns after the massive earthquake and tsunami last March 11, setting off the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986 and forcing 80,000 people from their homes.

Radiation, carried on winds and by snow, spread far beyond the 20 km (12 miles) evacuation zone around the plant, nestling in hot spots across the region and contaminating the ground in what remains a largely agricultural region.

Many of those who fled have no idea when, if ever, they can return to land held by their families for generations.

"The damage here in Fukushima is different from the destruction caused by the tsunami," Abe said.

"You can't see it. Nothing looks as if it's changed, but really, radiation is floating through the area. It's hard for those hit by the tsunami, but it's hard to live here too."

Last summer, Abe grew and distributed sunflowers and other plants, such as field mustard and amaranthus, in an effort to lighten the impact of the radiation and cheer local residents.

CHANGE OF FAITH

Now he is trading his ceremonial robes for a protective mask, working with volunteers to track down lingering pockets of radiation and cleaning them up.

One participant is Masataka Aoki, a 65-year-old engineer at nuclear plant maker Hitachi for more than 40 years. None of the Fukushima Daiichi reactors were made by Hitachi.

Aoki had long been a believer in nuclear power, but he had a change of faith after the meltdowns and now seeks to assuage a sense of guilt.

"The thing I'd come to believe was good and useful to society turned out to be useless and caused everybody trouble," Aoki said. "I feel a deep sense of remorse."

On a recent weekend volunteers including Aoki looked for radioactive hot spots along a small path which local parents said was mostly used by children on their way to school.

Tests with hand-held Geiger counters yielded results of more than 9 microsieverts per hour, higher than in some areas of the evacuation zone near the plant itself.

Figures from government testing stations within the exclusion zone the same day read between 3.6 microsieverts and 13 microsieverts an hour. A typical chest x-ray is about 20 microsieverts a scan.

Volunteers dig up the earth in any hot spots they find and load the soil into trucks. The surrounding area is then washed down with high-powered hoses.

Abe said he and the other monks are storing the soil on a hill behind the temple as neither the government nor the nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) are helping with the clean-up.

"No-one else would take the soil. If there's nobody to take care of it, the decontamination can't get going because there's nowhere to get rid of it," Abe said.

Volunteers have gathered some 400 kg (800 pounds) of radioactive waste.

But it is likely to take years to remove all of the "invisible snow," as Abe describes the radiation -- if that is even possible.

"Real snow is cold but it is much better than the invisible snow. The visible snow will eventually melt away," he said.

(Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Michael Perry)