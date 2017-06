TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the country's economy was weak despite some signs of leveling off, reiterating calls for the Bank of Japan to achieve a 2 percent inflation target as soon as possible.

"The government hopes that the BOJ achieves its 2 percent price stability target as soon as possible as it is stipulated in our joint statement (issues last week)," Abe said in parliament.

