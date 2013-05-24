Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech at a dinner during the 19th International Conference on ''The Future of Asia'' in Tokyo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he hopes the Bank of Japan communicates with markets more than ever and take appropriate action, such as through money market operations, to stabilize the bond market.

"The government will closely watch the government bond market and take appropriate bond management policies," Abe said in parliament.

Abe also said the Bank of Japan's huge bond purchases, which targets bonds across the yield curve, is not tantamount to debt monetization because it buys the bonds from the market.

