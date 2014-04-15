TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not ask for additional monetary easing from the Bank of Japan when he met central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the country's top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference that Kuroda told Abe that the BOJ will take appropriate actions if risks to the economy materialize.

Abe and Kuroda exchanged views about economic and financial situation over lunch on Tuesday as one of their regular meetings.

