Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government must strive to support the economy in compiling the next fiscal year's budget, even as it pursues fiscal reform.
He also said the Bank of Japan's new policy framework adopted in September, which targets interest rates rather than the pace of money printing, has been functioning smoothly.
Abe made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.