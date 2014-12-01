Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe speaks ahead of a general election, in front of a Shinjuku train station in Tokyo November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he wants the Bank of Japan to do its utmost to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, but added that specific means to hit the goal were up to the central bank to decide.

"The BOJ's monetary easing is not aimed at monetizing public debt, but at meeting its price target," Abe said in a televised public debate.

