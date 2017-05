Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a business summit attended by South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Seoul November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-je/Pool

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday urged China to maintain transparency and proceed with structural reform even as concerns grow over its economic slowdown.

Abe told a seminar that China's development was crucial for global economic growth and that Japan would provide support as needed.

The premier also said Japan's economy was getting closer to defeating two decades of deflation and that excessive yen strength had been corrected.

