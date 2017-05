TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he has no plans now to freeze or postpone a sales tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent scheduled in April next year.

Speaking in parliament, Abe also confirmed his previous remarks that it would not make sense to raise the sales tax if it hurts the economy enough to lead to a decrease in tax revenues.

