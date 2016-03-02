Security guards stand at an entrance of the headquarters of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO The Group of 20's agreement that monetary policy alone cannot lead to balanced growth does not place any restrictions on the Bank of Japan's ability to expand its negative interest rate policy, an adviser to Japan's prime minister said on Wednesday.

The BOJ should calmly study the impact of its negative rate policy, which came into effect last month, when deciding its next move, Masahiko Shibayama told Reuters in an interview.

It is too early to discuss an extra budget to fund stimulus spending for next fiscal year, but the government needs to accelerate structural reforms to secure stronger economic growth, Shibayama said.

G20 countries agreed at a Shanghai summit over the weekend to make more use of fiscal policy and structural reforms to bolster growth, sending a strong message that policymakers have relied too much on unconventional monetary policy.

Some economists have said the G20 agreement means the BOJ could face criticism from abroad if it expands its negative interest rate policy too aggressively.

"The G20 statement does not place any new restrictions on BOJ policy," Shibayama said.

The adviser also said "I hope the BOJ calmly analyses the impact negative interest rates have had, which should feed into their decision about the next steps to take."

Last month, the BOJ began charging commercial banks 0.1 percent interest on a small portion of the reserves they keep at the central bank.

MORE FISCAL STIMULUS?

The BOJ wants to encourage banks to lend more, which would help the central bank meet its 2 percent price target.

The next BOJ policy meeting is March 14-15. There are doubts about how far the BOJ can expand negative rates given renewed concern about the global economy and volatile financial markets.

Abe is creating a new panel to debate more fiscal stimulus, sources told Reuters, which would dovetail with the G20 agreement that economies should use more targeted spending to encourage economic growth.

Shibayama said structural reforms are the most important tool the government can use to ensure sustainable growth and said officials are looking at ways to accelerate reforms.

He also reiterated the government's position that it will raise Japan's sales tax next year to 10 percent from 8 percent.

There is some speculation Abe might delay the tax hike because Japan's economy contracted at the end of last year due to weak consumer spending and exports.

