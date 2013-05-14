Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue to make efforts to reduce volatility in the Japanese government bond market.

"Spikes in Japanese government bond yields would affect interest payments, which would impact fiscal reconstruction," Amari told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose as high as 0.800 percent on Monday, its highest level since early February, as soaring share prices prompted investors to questions their long-standing confidence in low-risk but low-yielding JGBs.<JP/>

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)