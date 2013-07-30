Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he has not received any instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to set up a panel of experts that examines the potential impact of sales tax hikes.

Prime Minister Abe ordered a study of the economic impact of various alternatives for implementing a planned sales tax increase, including a plan for more gradual 1 percent annual rises, government sources familiar with the situation said over the weekend.

