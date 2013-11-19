Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari attends an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 19. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government will forgo issuing new bonds to fund its economic stimulus package.

The package, which will have a spending of roughly 5 trillion yen ($50 billion), will be compiled in early December, Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to compile the package to cushion the pain from an increase in Japan's national sales tax in April next year.

Spending for the package will be funded by an extra budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2014.

($1 = 100.0350 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)