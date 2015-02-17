Japan's representative Akira Amari adjusts his translator's headphones during the Trans-Pacific Partnership meeting of trade representatives in Sydney, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

TOKYO Japan's economy minister said the yen's current level is positive for the economy, dismissing the view that the yen has fallen too much and was hurting consumer sentiment.

"Currently, the yen's level is more a positive than a negative for Japan's economy because it is helping exporters," Akira Amari told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, which combine aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus with a growth strategy, have resulted in a weakening of the yen, boosting revenues at big export firms and helped brighten business sentiment.

But opposition lawmakers have recently blamed "Abenomics," particularly the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in October last year, for spurring excessive yen declines that pushed up import costs and hurt household sentiment.

Amari sidestepped a question on how he would respond to critics who say further BOJ monetary easing may lead to unwelcome falls in the yen.

"It's best for currency moves to reflect economic fundamentals. Neither excessive yen strength nor excessive yen weakness is desirable. If the yen should weaken excessively, it would deviate from fundamentals," he said.

The yen was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday at 118.34. It fell close to 12 percent in 2014, after losing more than 17 percent in 2013.

