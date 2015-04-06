Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there is no change to Japan's position that it is reluctant to join a Chinese-led development lender due to worries about transparency and governance.
Japanese and Chinese finance officials are expected to meet in early June and are likely to discuss the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.