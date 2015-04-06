TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there is no change to Japan's position that it is reluctant to join a Chinese-led development lender due to worries about transparency and governance.

Japanese and Chinese finance officials are expected to meet in early June and are likely to discuss the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)