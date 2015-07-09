Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday economic and monetary policy are not aimed at triggering a decline in the yen.
Amari, speaking at a seminar, said the central bank is pursuing monetary easing to restore Japan's economic health and escape from deflation.
Amari also said that the currency's earlier excessive strength has been corrected.
(Reporting by Stanley White)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.