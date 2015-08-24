Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday he expects China's economy to stabilize because its government is taking steps to stimulate growth in response to a prolonged slowdown.

Amari, speaking at the upper house budget committee, said he also wants to monitor whether weakness in China's economy spreads to other Southeast Asian countries.

(Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)