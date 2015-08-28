TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday it is up to the Bank of Japan to decide its monetary policy.

Amari told a news conference that consumer inflation is moving reasonably excluding the factor of oil price falls.

He also said it is important to create an environment in which the pace of increase in wages will surpass that of prices.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to July.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko)