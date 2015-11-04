Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the government is not currently planning to draft an extra budget to fund economic stimulus measures.

Amari told reporters that the government is looking at what steps it can take to stimulate capital expenditure and hopes to make a decision before the end of this month.

