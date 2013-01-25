TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's monetary easing is aimed at pulling the country out of deflation but not at manipulating currencies, shrugging off a concern from abroad about currency wars.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said the yen's excessive strength is being corrected.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Thursday about the risks of currency manipulation, singling out Japan as a source of concern following recent moves by its central bank to quicken the pace of money-printing.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)