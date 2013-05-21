Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso smiles as he adjusts his headphones during a seminar at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 46th annual board meeting in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he wants the Bank of Japan to have a thorough dialogue with markets in the wake of volatility in the government bond market.

"Governor Kuroda is communicating with the market in a thorough way and I expect the bank to continue to do this," Aso said to reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy this week despite jitters over the recent volatility in bond markets, hoping it can prevent a renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market operations.

