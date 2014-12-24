Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting in Beijing October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday urged companies to boost wages to help underpin private consumption, stressing that such private-sector efforts are key to the success of premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.

He also reiterated the need to push through fiscal reforms to prevent losing market trust in Japan's finances, after having delayed a second sales tax hike next year.

"The third-arrow of Abenomics won't succeed unless companies show their willingness to cooperate" and raise wages, Aso told a news conference.

