Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and China are arranging to hold bilateral finance discussions in Beijing in June.
Issues including China's yuan and shadow banking are likely be discussed, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.