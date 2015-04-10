Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Japan would reiterate its call for transparency at the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) at next week's G20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington.

"I don't think it will be a major topic of debate, but if it is discussed, Japan would make the same demand as before," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

More than 40 countries have applied to join the AIIB, with the United States and Japan being notable absentees.

