Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as a decline in energy and technology stocks erased some of the early gains following the Federal Reserve's upbeat comments about the economy.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government's extra spending to stimulate the economy would total about 3.5 trillion yen ($28.69 billion) for the current fiscal year that ends in March.
The extra stimulus would include spending worth about 1.2 trillion yen aimed at supporting low-income earners to prop up private consumption, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The government is expected to compile the extra budget later this month.
LONDON/DUBAI OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond its June expiry to help clear a glut, three OPEC delegates said on Thursday, downplaying the chance of additional steps such as a bigger cut.