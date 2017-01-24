Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan would seek the United States' understanding of the strategic and economic benefits of joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, after President Donald Trump formally withdrew from the free-trade pact.
Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that arrangements were being made for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit the United States and meet Trump, but that it was undecided who would accompany the premier.
Fulfilling a campaign pledge to end American involvement in the 2015 pact, Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office pulling the United States out of the 12-nation TPP, which includes Japan.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.