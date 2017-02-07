Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
TOKYO Japan will stick to a G7/G20 agreement against competitive currency devaluation and continue to use monetary policy to achieve its inflation goal, without targeting currencies, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Aso declined to comment when asked about the yen's recent gains. The dollar slid to two-month lows against the yen JPY= earlier amid a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
He also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he hoped Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump would engage in constructive dialogue that would benefit both sides and improve bilateral economic ties when they meet this week.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.