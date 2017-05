FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that financier George Soros has recommended "helicopter money," a type of money printing, to generate inflation, but that he rejects the idea because it is too dangerous.

Aso made the comments in response to questions in parliament about whether Japan should adopt a more expansionary fiscal policy.

