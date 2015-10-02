Futures slip ahead of retail earnings
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday ahead of a set of earnings from big U.S. retailers, including Macy's and Nordstrom.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday called for China to make its economic management more transparent in order to help the yuan become a global currency.
"It would be good for the yuan to become a global currency," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about the prospect for inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket.
Asked about an expected debate at next week's Group of 20 finance chiefs' gathering in Peru, Aso said the global economy faced downside risks due to uncertainty about the outlook over China, Germany and Europe.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading comfortably above $50 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tightened the market.