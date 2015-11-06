TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that a joint declaration issued by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) this week will not have binding power on Japan's monetary and currency policies.

It is wrong for policymakers to tackle monetary and currency policies through the free trade pact, when asked whether any further easing by the Bank of Japan and its effects on exchange rates may be questioned by the 12-member TPP.

"There won't be any change" in Japan's currency policy, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Pacific trade partners have pledged not to deliberately weaken their currencies to win an export edge as part of the new free trade pact, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)