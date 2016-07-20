Police cars and other vehicles, which will serve during the upcoming G20 summit, are seen at a parking area in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Finance ministers from Japan and the United States will hold bilateral talks on Saturday in Chengdu, China, ahead of a weekend meeting of financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will meet on Saturday morning before the G20 finance chiefs kick off their weekend meeting, at which they are expected to discuss the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

During previous talks held earlier this year, Aso and Lew voiced different views on currency moves. While Aso warned that the yen was rising too rapidly, Lew maintained that foreign-exchange moves were orderly, a remark taken by markets as a caution against intervention.

On Sunday, Aso will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison shortly after the G20 meeting wraps up in the afternoon, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)