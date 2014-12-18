TOKYO Japan's government will pledge to "do its utmost" to meet its target of halving the country's primary balance deficit in the next fiscal year, a draft of its budget outline obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The government will also strive to ensure new government bond issuance for next fiscal year does not exceed that planned for the current business year ending in March 2015, according to the draft outline.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)