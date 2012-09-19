Wall Street edges lower as Apple drags
Wall Street edged lower in early afternoon trading on Monday as Apple weighed on all the three major indexes following a rating cut and ahead of its developer conference.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi welcomed the central bank's decision to ease monetary policy on Wednesday, saying it was bolder than expected.
The BOJ's monetary easing step will likely have a positive effect on Japan's economy, including by stabilizing currency moves, Azumi told reporters.
Azumi made the remarks after the BOJ loosened policy via an increase in asset purchases, after slowing global growth and a strong yen had dimmed prospects of an early economic recovery.
(Reporting by Tokyo Policy team; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Monday on concerns that the cutting of ties with Qatar by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.