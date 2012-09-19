TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi welcomed the central bank's decision to ease monetary policy on Wednesday, saying it was bolder than expected.

The BOJ's monetary easing step will likely have a positive effect on Japan's economy, including by stabilizing currency moves, Azumi told reporters.

Azumi made the remarks after the BOJ loosened policy via an increase in asset purchases, after slowing global growth and a strong yen had dimmed prospects of an early economic recovery.

