U.S., European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
AOMORI, Japan China's economic slowdown could hurt the world economy but won't trigger a global financial crisis since its market is fairly detached from other financial markets, Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.
"I'm not worried about the possibility of a China-driven global financial crisis," Kiuchi told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.
"Monetary conditions are pretty accommodative globally ... With China's property market showing signs of a pick-up and authorities showing readiness to take policy measures, I expect the economy to stabilize over the course of time," he said.
A federal appeals court threw out a ruling that the U.S. government illegally bailed out insurer American International Group Inc during the 2008 financial crisis, in a defeat for former chief executive officer Maurice "Hank" Greenberg.