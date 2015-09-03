AOMORI, Japan China's economic slowdown could hurt the world economy but won't trigger a global financial crisis since its market is fairly detached from other financial markets, Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.

"I'm not worried about the possibility of a China-driven global financial crisis," Kiuchi told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.

"Monetary conditions are pretty accommodative globally ... With China's property market showing signs of a pick-up and authorities showing readiness to take policy measures, I expect the economy to stabilize over the course of time," he said.

