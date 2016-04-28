Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Japanese consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in March from the year earlier when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Thursday.
That followed a 1.1 percent rise in February.
The BOJ currently uses the government's core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price measurement in guiding monetary policy. That index fell 0.3 percent in March from the prior year, data released earlier on Thursday showed.
With core CPI now stagnant due largely to slumping oil prices, the central bank has begun internally calculating a new index that shows inflation exceeding 1 percent in the past few months. That index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices, which are rising.
The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on the day the government publishes its price data.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.