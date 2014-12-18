TOKYO Two key vacancies opening up in the Bank of Japan next year will give premier Shinzo Abe a chance to tip the board's balance in favor of further monetary stimulus, removing one source of headache for his hand-picked central bank head.

The board's composition has taken on greater significance after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda won a tight 5-4 vote in October's surprise expansion of an already radical monetary experiment that pumps roughly $84 billion each month into the economy.

Following are profiles of the nine board members:

KURODA AND HIS LOYALS

HARUHIKO KURODA, 70, GOVERNOR

Kuroda was running the Asian Development Bank when he was handpicked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deliver radical reflationist policies at the BOJ. Kuroda had long criticized the central bank for doing too little, too late to end deflation.

A voracious reader of books ranging from philosophy to detective novels, the former currency diplomat always wears an approachable smile but knows the cost of a slip of tongue and rarely strays from the BOJ's standard line.

KIKUO IWATA, 72, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

As an academic, he was among the most firmly established critics of the BOJ, arguing that it ought to target base money and expand it aggressively to end deflation.

That was one of the steps the BOJ took last April, soon after he took office with Kuroda and fellow deputy Hiroshi Nakaso. The avid golf player has since caused a stir by retracting a pledge that he would step down if the BOJ did not meet its price target in two years.

HIROSHI NAKASO, 61, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

The only career central banker on the board, he is widely respected by his overseas counterparts after spending sleepless nights trying to contain damage to markets from the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. He also played an important role in ending the BOJ's previous quantitative easing in 2006, which earned him the name "Mr. Exit".

RYUZO MIYAO, 50

A soft-spoken, Harvard-educated academic known for his research on inflation targeting, he is the longest-serving member of the board and considered among the keenest proponents of unorthodox easing. He made several unsuccessful proposals to boost stimulus under previous Governor Shirakawa, but has toed the Kuroda line. His term ends in March next year.

SAYURI SHIRAI, 51

Priding herself as a "cheerleader" of Kuroda's policies, the former International Monetary Fund economist defended October's easing as aimed at restoring the BOJ's credibility. The only woman on the board, she is still skeptical of the two-year timeframe for meeting the BOJ's price target and feels it will take longer to achieve the goal.

THE DISSENTERS

KOJI ISHIDA, 67

A veteran banker with deep expertise in markets, Ishida is seen as a pivotal player on the board. He is wary of maintaining QQE for too long and feels the BOJ should have an exit strategy ready. He made an unsuccessful proposal in 2012 to cut a 0.1 percent floor on money-market rates to stem an unwelcome yen spike.

YOSHIHISA MORIMOTO, 70

The soft-spoken former utility executive keeps a low profile but was the strongest opponent of QQE when it was ushered in. He shares Ishida's concern of keeping QQE in place for too long and does not want to expand it any further. He sees the 2 percent inflation as a flexible target rather than a rigid one that must be met at all costs. His term expires in June next year.

TAKEHIRO SATO, 53

Initially regarded as a policy dove, the former economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities dissented against the BOJ's decision in January 2013 to double its inflation target to 2 percent. He voted for QQE in April last year, but argues the target should be considered a flexible one. The amateur violinist has warned the BOJ may face challenges force-feeding cash to markets by gobbling up huge amounts of government bonds.

TAKAHIDE KIUCHI, 51

The former Nomura Securities economist joined Sato in voting against raising the BOJ's inflation target to 2 percent, arguing it was far above a sustainable level for Japan. He continues to propose a review of QQE after two years, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Wary of the radical nature of QQE, he feels the BOJ should eventually revert to a policy targeting interest rates. He dissented to keeping policy intact in November on the view the BOJ ought to revert back to the scale of asset buying before the expansion in October.

