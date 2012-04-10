TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Tuesday, holding off on easing until a more thorough assessment of the economy later this month which may give clues on whether more action is needed to boost the sluggish economy.

There is a slim chance the central bank may debate action if Ryuzo Miyao repeats his proposal to boost asset purchases and convinces others on the policy board that the economy needs another shot in the arm. Miyao's suggestion was shot down by a vote of eight to one at the BOJ policy meeting last month.

Many in the BOJ prefer to hold fire at least until another policy meeting on April 27, when revised long-term forecasts will show that a sustained end to deflation is a long way off, giving them justification to act.

"It hasn't been long since the BOJ last eased policy, so to act again it would want evidence of heightening risks to the economy or strong deflationary pressure," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities Japan.

"Even if it were to ease, the BOJ would do so on April 27 rather than on Tuesday through an increase in asset purchases."

Japan's economy, emerging from two quarters of stagnation, is among the best performing in advanced nations, boosted by spending for reconstruction after last year's earthquake.

But business sentiment failed to match that improvement and companies remain hesitant to boost investment, the BOJ's recent tankan survey showed, a sign any recovery will be modest.

PRESSURE REMAINS

The BOJ surprised markets in February by increasing its asset buying and loan scheme by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion), double the usual increment, and setting a 1 percent inflation target.

It held fire last month, as the yen's retreat from record highs and growing signs that Japan will soon resume a moderate recovery give it some breathing space.

But many on the board are ready to pull the trigger again if there are any signs the recovery is under threat. While they stick to the view the economy is picking up, they are still worried about risks such as slowing Chinese growth, high oil prices and a stubbornly strong yen.

Political pressure for more stimulus has also not subsided despite February's action. Parliament turned down a government nominee to fill a BOJ board vacancy last week because lawmakers argued he was not aggressive enough about easing.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will face growing calls to stimulate the economy as he tries to muscle through bills to raise the sales tax rate through parliament, and will need all the help he can get, including from the BOJ.

That is all the more reason the central bank would want to time its action wisely. It now expects core consumer inflation of 0.1 percent for the fiscal year that began in April and 0.5 percent for the following year, well below the 1 percent target.

With few signs of domestic price pressures, the BOJ may find it hard to justify raising its inflation forecast on April 27 without accompanying it with another round of stimulus.

When the BOJ next acts, it will probably again expand its 65 trillion yen asset buying and loan program, mostly by committing to purchase more government bonds.

In doing so, it may need to extend the maturity of bonds it buys under the program to five years from the current two-year timeframe as two-year yields are already stuck at 0.1 percent.

That is something the BOJ wants to put off for as long as possible as it would mean increasing the central bank's balance sheet for longer, making an exit from its ultra-loose policy more difficult.

Markets will scrutinize BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's post-meeting comments for clues on the timing of the next easing and whether he is ready to have the bank buy more longer-dated government bonds.

($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)

