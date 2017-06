TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday that the central bank purchasing longer-term bonds could be an option for monetary easing, in addition to buying debt with less than two years of maturity.

"Buying bonds with a longer maturity is one idea," he told reporters at a regular news conference.

