AKITA, Japan The Bank of Japan's monetary easing in April took into account risks from Europe's simmering debt woes, board member Sayuri Shirai said, signalling that the central bank prefers to stand pat for now to examine the impact of its action on the economy.

The central bank boosted asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on April 27, its second monetary easing in just over two months, in a move seen aimed at convincing impatient politicians and investors of its resolve to end deflation that has plagued Japan for more than a decade.

But French and Greek elections at the weekend cast fresh doubts on how much progress Europe can make in resolving its debt problems, hurting global stocks and pushing up the yen, Shirai told reporters after meeting with business leaders in Akita, northern Japan, on Thursday.

Shirai said Europe's sovereign debt crisis remains among key risks to Japan's economy, along with a strong yen and the rising cost of oil, stressing that the central bank will not rule out any policy options to support a fragile recovery.

But she added that sufficient firewalls have been installed to prevent Europe's debt woes from escalating into a global crisis, giving the BOJ time to take a thorough look at how its latest policy action will affect the economy.

"It takes a long time, roughly 1.5 to two years, for the effect of monetary policy to appear on the economy," she said.

"We took into account risks from Europe, including (the likely outcome of elections in) Greece and France, when we eased policy last month. We'd like to examine the effect of our action and hope it helps achieve our forecast (of a moderate economic recovery," she said.

Renewed jitters over Europe's debt woes have heightened investors' appetite for the safe-haven yen, adding to headaches for Japanese policymakers worried about the pain a strong yen inflicts on the economy just emerging from the doldrums. The dollar stood around 79.70 yen on Thursday, having hit a near three-month low of 79.428 on Wednesday.

The BOJ will hold its next policy meeting on May 22-23.

RECOVERY STILL SHAKY

Shirai, the first BOJ policymaker to speak publicly since the Greek election, said the central bank was carefully watching markets, including yen moves, as recovery prospects for the export-reliant economy remain uncertain.

"Just because we're seeing some bright signs in the economy and prices and that a recovery is foreseen, it doesn't guarantee that our (recovery) forecast will be achieved. Even if it is achieved, the pace (of recovery) is uncertain," she said.

Shirai also warned that a loss of confidence in Europe's fiscal and structural reforms may heighten market tensions again and hurt global growth.

She left room for further BOJ action by stressing that the central bank does not rule out any policy options, but added that it needed to carefully assess the benefits and costs associated with each measure.

The BOJ loosened monetary policy in February and again in April even as it stuck to the view that Japan's economy will soon resume a moderate recovery.

But some lawmakers continue to demand further easing, through BOJ buying more longer-dated government bonds, to ease the pain from a strong yen on the economy.

A former IMF economist, Shirai has voted with the majority since joining the board in April last year. She is considered as among the more pessimistic board members on Japan's economic outlook.

($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen)

