TOKYO One member of the Bank of Japan's policy board said the central bank may need to boost inflation expectations by influencing currency rates because it is taking such a long time for the country to escape deflation, according to minutes from the central bank's August 8-9 meeting.

Some board members also expressed concern that a prolonged slowdown in overseas economies could delay Japan's recovery, the minutes showed on Monday.

The BOJ kept monetary policy on hold at its August 8-9 meeting but cut its assessment of exports and output due to a weak global economy.

Last week, the central bank eased monetary policy by boosting its asset-buying program, with prospects of a near-term recovery in the world's third-largest economy fading due to weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.

