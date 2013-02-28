A security officer stands guard at an entrance of Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Japanese government has nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda to be the next governor of the Bank of Japan, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

Kuroda, 68, would replace current BOJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who will step down on March 19.

The government also nominated academic Kikuo Iwata and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso to serve as the central bank's two deputy governors, said Genichiro Sata, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In coming days, the three candidates will give testimony in parliament. Lawmakers in both the lower and upper houses will then vote on the nominations.

