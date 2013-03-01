TOKYO The Bank of Japan needs to buy government debt with a duration of 5 years or more to foster inflation expectations, one of the government's nominees to be a deputy governor of the central bank said in a magazine interview published on Friday.

Kikuo Iwata, an academic who has advocated unconventional monetary policy, told Diamond magazine that it could take 3 to 5 years to meet the BOJ's new target of lifting inflation to 2 percent -- longer than the two-year timeframe proposed by the government's nominee to head up the central bank.

Iwata also said the BOJ needed to double the amount of current account deposits commercial banks placed with it to around 80 trillion yen ($865 billion) to build expectations that inflation would rise to the new target level.

Expanding the asset-buying scheme, which is currently restricted to debt under three years, would foster inflation expectations as longer-dated debt is more sensitive to changes in consumer prices, he told the business weekly.

"It's effective for a central bank to buy assets with lower liquidity that the private sector finds difficult to hold," said Iwata, who has previously called for the BOJ to buy longer-dated debt.

"Right now, what the BOJ should be buying is long term bonds with a duration of 5 years or more."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Iwata on Thursday as a candidate to become a Bank of Japan deputy governor. The magazine did not say when the interview took place.

Buying long-term debt and focusing on bank's current account balances and would mark a break from current BOJ policy, something Abe has been pushing for as he seeks to snap the economy out of a two-decade torpor.

The BOJ has pledged to pump 101 trillion yen ($1 trillion) through the scheme by the end of this year. In January it agreed to buy 13 trillion yen in assets each month, including 2 trillion yen in government bonds, from 2014.

The current governor and two deputies step down next month, and Abe has nominated three candidates for the position who are expected to introduce bolder policies.

Along with Iwata, Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda was tapped to be governor and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso to serve as the second deputy governor. Parliament will hold confirmation hearings for the three next week.

($1 = 92.2600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by John Mair)