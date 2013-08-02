TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at a review next week as its unprecedented quantitative easing and government stimulus gradually spread through the economy.

Since the BOJ's last meeting there have been improvements in the economy, including the first rise in core consumer prices in more than a year, the first increase in summer bonuses in three years and a decline in the jobless rate to a 4-1/2-year low.

Many members of the BOJ are confident that the economic recovery is on track, but some officials want to see more data to measure the strength of business investment, sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking said.

The BOJ has projected that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery and last month it said growth was "picking up," which marked the seventh consecutive month of upgrades.

The BOJ is widely expected to keep monetary policy steady by maintaining its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits with the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($600 billion-$700 billion).

While positive signs on the economy are growing, there are still some areas of concern, sources say.

Some officials are disappointed by the pace of export growth, while others point to risks posed by overseas economies should growth in the United States or China undershoot expectations.

The central bank stunned markets on April 4 with an intense burst of stimulus, pledging to double its holdings of government bonds and boost purchases of risky assets to meet its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

The decision, coupled with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies, is boosting sentiment among households and the corporate sector.

